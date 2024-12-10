Three die in Murshidabad bomb explosion

A powerful bomb explosion rocked Khoyertala village in the Sagarpara police station area of Murshidabad on Sunday night, claiming the lives of three individuals.

The blast, which caused a concrete house’s roof collapse, left the village in shock and raised serious concerns about public safety.

The deceased, identified as Mamun Molla, Sagirul Sarkar, and Mostakin Sheikh—all local residents, were reportedly inside the house when the explosion occurred. Police suspect they were assembling crude bombs, and an accident led to the detonation. The site of the blast was strewn with splinters and other evidence indicating the presence of explosive materials. Local sources reported hearing a loud explosion around 10 pm, followed by thick smoke and the partial collapse of the house.

Residents discovered the bodies amid the rubble and alerted the authorities. A large contingent of police, accompanied by a bomb squad, arrived at the scene shortly after to investigate. The injured individuals were rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival. Domkal sub-divisional police officer Raspreet Singh stated, “Three bodies were retrieved from the site of the explosion. The police are investigating the incident to determine the exact cause.” The families of the deceased have refuted claims that the victims were making bombs, alleging instead that they were murdered using explosives. “Our loved ones were targeted. They were not involved in any illegal activity,” claimed a family member. Police have assured that this angle will also be thoroughly examined.

Meanwhile, police have launched an extensive search operation in the area to locate any remaining explosives and identify others potentially involved in illegal bomb-making activities. The incident has triggered a political storm, with the BJP launching a scathing attack on the ruling Trinamul Congress and chief minister Mamata Banerjee. Amit Malviya, BJP IT cell chief and co-observer for West Bengal, accused the TMC of fostering an environment where illegal bomb-making activities thrive.

“West Bengal is on the brink of a grave crisis. The proliferation of bomb-making operations across the state, from Khejuri to Bardhaman, is alarming. Many of these activities are allegedly linked to terror groups and are used to consolidate Muslim votes for the TMC during elections,” Malviya said in a statement. The BJP has demanded immediate intervention to dismantle what it claims is a dangerous nexus between political entities and criminal activities in the state. The state administration has yet to release an official statement addressing the BJP’s allegations. However, police officials emphasised their commitment to conducting a fair and thorough investigation into the Murshidabad incident. This tragic event underscores the urgent need to address the illegal manufacturing and use of explosives in West Bengal to prevent further loss of life.