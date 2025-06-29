Three dead, one hurt in road mishap at Patharpratima

Three men were killed and another critically injured after a motorcycle crash in the early hours of Saturday in South 24-Parganas district, police said. The accident occurred near Arjun More in the Ramganga area of Patharpratima around dawn. Local residents discovered the mangled remains of a motorcycle on the road and found four men lying in a pool of blood near a roadside drain, police said.

Officers from Patharpratima police station responded and rushed the victims to a nearby hospital, where three of them were declared dead on arrival. The fourth victim, identified as Sanjay Mondal, was initially taken to Gadamathura Primary Health Centre and later shifted to Diamond Harbour Medical College after his condition worsened. Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased were identified as Subrata Mondal (24), Dipankar Mondal (19), and Mostaki (32). All four were reportedly workers engaged in installing a deep tube well in the area and had gone to visit a local Rath Yatra (chariot festival) fair on a single motorcycle late Friday night. The accident occurred while they were returning from the fair. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Advertisement

Advertisement