Three arrested with drugs in Burdwan dist

Babu Sheikh, Habibul Sheikh, Kamaluddin Sheikh, all residents of Salar area of Murshidabad district have been arrested by Budbud police station under Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate allegedly for possessing narcotic substances.

A small car with a doctor’s logo pasted on the window panes has also been seized.

Advertisement

The ACP of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC), Suman Jaiswal said that the accused were travelling in the car along the Mankar Road in Budbud and were going to Murshidabad through Ausgram.

Advertisement

Acting on a tip-off, the Budbud police started nakabandi and frisking of vehicles on Sunday evening.

While Babu Sheikh is a trader, Habibul Sheikh is the vehicle owner and Kamaluddin Shieh is the driver of the vehicle.

They have been forwarded to court today seeking police custody. “During frisking we have seized huge quantities of hashish from the vehicle and it was coming from Odisha and was heading towards Murshidabad. We will interrogate the accused to get details of the drug peddling racket,” ACP Suman Jaiswal added.

In recent times there have been regular seizures and arrests of narcotic materials and drug peddlers in West Burdwan district, both in Asansol Sadar and Durgapur sub-divisions and it seems that the national highway and the main line have become a safe corridor for inter-state drug peddlers.