This Poila Baisakh, be socially aware as you dress up

With people getting more vocal about the environment and the social issues, themes on environment, domesticated animals, birds and currency notes have all found their place on sarees.

The pictorial depiction of the themes, accompanied with slogans like jalvayu = prithibir aayu (environment = life of the planet), shubho nandan (afforestation) are part of the new collection of cotton sarees brought out by Madhya Pradesh government’s emporium Mrignayani for the Bengali New Year.

With temperatures rising abnormally, this year, the ecofriendly theme fits well with the times.

The collection is one of the main attractions of the emporium this Poila Baisakh (Bengali New Year), which is trying to bring in awareness among the people. Each saree is making its own statement. KK Chatterjee, manager, Mrignayani, said,

“This is a conscious decision on our part to showcase socially relevant themes through the sarees. The sarees have themes on communal and social harmony, climate change and financial matters.

The messages have been drawn on cotton saris, though our specialities remain Chanderi, Maheshwari and Kosa weaves on saris and dress materials. We also keep Kanjivaram, Kalamkari and Gadwal sarees, which are in demand here.” Last year, the emporium showed its solidarity with pets during Durga Puja, which was much appreciated by the pet owners and the general public.

The emporium encouraged pet owners to come to the shop and choose dress material matching with their own.