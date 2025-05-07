Thirty places in state set for mock drill today

In order to boost preparedness against a ‘hostile attack’, 30 places in West Bengal are set for a civil defence mock drill on Wednesday.

The Union home ministry Monday directed all states and Union Territories to conduct the mock drill in the wake of the 22 April terror attack in Pahalgam where 26 people were killed, triggering military escalation across the India-Pakistan border.

Advertisement

The ministry has written to chief secretaries and administrators of Union Territories on Monday stating: “The ministry of home affairs has decided to organise civil defence exercise and rehearsal across 244 categorised civil defence districts of the country on 7 May.”

Advertisement

This is the first such exercise since 1971, when the two neighbouring countries went to war.

In West Bengal thirty places are – Cooch Behar, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Malda, Siliguri, Hashimara, Farakka-Khejurighat, Balurghat, Alipurduar, Raiganj, Islampur, Dinhata, Makhaliganj, Mathabhanga, Kalimpong, Jaldhaka, Kurseong, Greater Kolkata, Durgapur, Haldia, Kharagpur, Burnpur-Asansol, Bardhaman, Birbhum, East Midnapore, Kolaghat, West Midnapore, Howrah, Hooghly and Murshidabad.

Planned across 244 civil defence districts across the country, the exercise will involve district authorities, civil defence volunteers, home guards, NCC, NSS, NYKS, and students. Civilians will also be trained to respond in emergencies.

A mock drill is a practice exercise that simulates an emergency, helping people and organisations practice their responses in a safe setting. These drills help people prepare to act quickly and effectively during real emergencies like fires, earthquakes, medical crises, or security threats.

In a mock drill, participants act out their roles as if in a real emergency situation. This could involve evacuating a building, administering first aid, or following lockdown procedures.

What entails a mock drill?

According to the notification issued by the home ministry, the drill will assess the effectiveness of air raid warning systems; Operationalisation of hotline/ radio communication links with the Indian Air Force; Effectiveness of air raid sirens in alerting people about aerial threats.

It aims to train civilians to respond quickly and safely in case of air strikes.

The drill will check how well control rooms and their backups (shadow rooms) perform during emergencies.

People, including students, will be trained to protect themselves during hostile attacks through basic civil defence techniques.

The drill will include blackout exercises, where residents may be asked to switch off lights to simulate conditions during an air raid.

Authorities will practice shielding critical infrastructure like airfields, refineries and rail yards from aerial detection or attack.

The preparedness of rescue teams and firefighters will be tested. Evacuation plans will also be rehearsed to move people from danger zones to safer areas.

Civilians will receive hands-on training in providing basic first aid, handling fire fighting equipment, and taking shelter during emergencies.