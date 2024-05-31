The real issues are getting sidetracked: SUCI candidate

When the fight between the BJP and the TMC is hogging all the limelight in the Kolkata North parliamentary constituency, SUCI (C) is trying to tell the electorate that the real issues like corruption, price rise, unemployment, hike in power tariff, etc are getting sidelined, which needs to be highlighted in Parliament.

Dr Biplab Chandra, SUCI (C) candidate from Kolkata Uttar has done his rounds telling people that the Parliament needs a strong voice of Opposition.

The internal medicine doctor is opposing the National Education Policy 2020, saying that by bringing back an archaic education system they want to keep the common people in darkness.

The RG Kar Medical College alumnus was in the forefront of the agitation protesting against the Left government’s decision to introduce capitation fee in medical education. Dr Chandra also played a special role in the historic struggle against land grabbing of poor farmers for Tata-Salem in Singur-Nandigram.

“We are getting a good response this time during campaigning. Many of the veteran Left supporters are expressing their displeasure over the Left-Congress tie-up and are promising us support. We have spoken for better and inclusive medical treatment for the common man. Today, people detest going to government hospitals. We are against the insurance-based treatment limit at hospitals,” said Dr Chandra.

He points out that the BJP is playing the communal card and the TMC is also doing the same. SUCI is against dole politics.