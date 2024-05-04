Thalassemia awareness by Goopi-Bagha

Goopi and Bagha, two popular characters from Bengali children literature, created by Upendrakishore Ray Chowdhury and which were later made immortal by a film made by his grandson Satyajit Ray, are being used to generate awareness on Thalassemia on the eve of World Thalassemia Day, which falls on 8 May.

The ongoing week is World Thalassemia Week. Many children around the globe suffer from this life-threatening disease and there is a need for awareness on the disease.

The story tells that Goopi and Bagha received the boon from Bhuter Raja, which enables them to travel anywhere they like, have any food of their choice and perform music. Now, with the boon from the Bhuter Raja they will create awareness on Thalassemia. Street plays will be held by the Serum Thalassemia Prevention Federation. The script has been prepared by Sanjib Acharya, secretary of the federation.

The first performance was held at Press Club on Thursday. Mr Acharya said, “We do many activities and support those who are unable to buy the medicines. Cultural programmes are regularly held to keep the patients mentally healthy.” The federation takes the help of Bhorsa, an organization that looks after Thalassemia patients and offer vocational training.