Terror threats: Police put on alert

Ahead of Durga Puja, the state administration has directed the police to be vigilant and asked puja committees to engage an adequate number of volunteers to monitor the movement of suspicious persons while stressing upon ensuring CCTVs and watchtowers at large pandals.

The puja will be celebrated from 12 to 15 October. The administration has stated that immersion of the idols should be done on 15, 16, 17 and 18 October. “In view of the prevailing threats from divisive and terrorist groups to destabilise the country and to create law and order problems you are advised to exercise utmost vigilance during the celebration of these festivals,” read the directive issued by the state home and hill affairs department to the police.

The state government has asked the puja committees to follow the general guidelines for Durga Puja that was issued by the state chief secretary recently. Community puja committee have been asked to engage adequate number of volunteers in puja pandals to keep vigil on the movement of suspicious persons, the notification added.

Volunteers have also been asked to keep in touch with local police constantly. CCTVs and watch towers at large Puja pandals should be ensured, it read. “All possible steps should be taken to maintain communal harmony and special attention should be given to areas having mixed population or thickly populated areas, isolated places and vulnerable and sensitive places,” the notification added.

The organisers of community Puja committees have been asked to fix dates and time of immersion procession in consultation with local police to ensure that the process is hassle-free.

“Steps should be taken so that the festivities do not result in annoyance of local residents and people of other communities. Restriction on use of microphones should be strictly followed and the home department may be kept informed of any untoward incident during the festival,” it further added

In an order issued by the chief secretary recently, the state has made the wearing of masks and carrying of hand sanitisers mandatory for all revellers, while also underlining that cultural programmes will not be allowed anywhere near the marquees.

“In the context of the pandemic and the need to have physical distancing norms, the state immersion carnival shall not be held this year. In a similar vein, melas, carnivals near puja pandals shall not be allowed,” the order had stated.