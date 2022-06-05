Terror attack: The National Investigation Agency arrests third suspect

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) yesterday arrested one Isha Khan in connection with the blast that blew up limbs of a tobacco baron and former minister of Bengal government, Jakir Hossain and a retinue of his subordinates, including activists of Trinamul Congress party last year at Nimtita railway station in Murshidabad district, sources said.

Jakir Hossain, a TMC MLA from Jangipur and 22 of the critically wounded among the blast victims survived the attack leaving the MLA and several others crippled for entire life.

Earlier the NIA sleuths arrested Sahidul Islam and Abu Samad on charges of involvement in the blast and filed charge-sheet against them. Isha, a co-accused in the terror strike, had supplied explosives to Sahidul, sources said.

According to NIA sources, the blast took place on 17 February, 2021 and the NIA lodged fresh FIR (RC-04/2021/NIA/DLI) on 2 April 2021, following a written instruction from the Union home ministry that based its reports on the initial FIR of Azimganj GRP in Murshidabad district.

Significantly, the TMC MLA, Jakir Hossain repeatedly came up with the allegation that justice eluded the blast victims as the NIA investigation could not identify the actual criminals involved in the case while the opposition parties alleged that it was a case of TMC infighting.