Tensions in Jadavpur after attack on CPM workers

Tension mounted in Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency after four CPM workers, including the husband of an election agent of the party candidate Srijan Bhattacharya were beaten up allegedly by ruling Trinamul Congress men at Ganguly Bagan in Patuli police station area on Friday, a day before the last phase general elections in nine constituencies, Diamond Harbour, Mathurapur, Joynagar, Bashirhat, Barasat, Dum Dum, Kolkata Uttar, Kolkata Dakshin and Jadavpur, will go to polls 1 June.

Local CPM workers, led by Mr Bhattacharya staged agitation when police from nearby PS reached the spot.

Trouble started this morning when the husband of the CPM candidate’s polling agent was beaten up in front of the residence of the agent at Rabindra Pally in Ganguly Bagan. The attackers snatched poll documents from him. Three other CPM supporters, including a 72-year-old cancer-affected woman were also assaulted by the ruling party men when the former tried to rescue the polling agent’s husband, according to the Left camp in the area.

Mr Bhattacharya rushed to the spot soon after he was informed about the incident. He along with many other Left supporters surrounded police officials and demonstrated against alleged police inaction.

“With help of the officer-in-charge of Patuli PS and local Trinamul Congress councillor, the ruling party men are terrorizing voters so that the latter can’t cast their votes. Trinamul Congress fears that their candidate Saayani Ghosh will be defeated by CPM in Jadavpur and that’s why the ruling party goons are attacking our party workers,” Mr Bhattacharya alleged.

The Trinamul Congress miscreants had also severely assaulted a 65-year-old cardiac patient, who had undergone angioplasty surgery with three stents in Ganguly Bagan a few days ago. One person was arrested in connection with his alleged involvement in the incident.

One Sanjiban Ghosh, an alleged Trinamul Congress worker, led the attack on the husband of Mr Bhattacharya’s polling agent in Ganguly Bagan today, according to the local CPM.

However, local leadership of Trinamul Congress rubbishing the incident said that CPM fearing its defeat in the hands of Saayani Ghosh is making such false allegations against the ruling party.