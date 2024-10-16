Teenager’s charred body found near SP office in Krishnagar

In a shocking incident, a charred body of a teenage girl was found near the superintendent of police office in Krishnagar early this morning, sparking protests. The girl, whose body showed signs of severe burns on her face, chest, and other parts, was discovered lying on the road inside a Durga Puja pandal at Ramkrishnapara in Krishnagar.

According to K Amarnath, SP of Krishnagar police district, a youth has already been arrested in connection with the case. “We have received a complaint from the family members of the victim, and based on the complaint, we have arrested a youth. A case has been lodged under Sections 103, 124, 127 (II), 238, 61 (II), and 70 (I) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which includes charges of gang-rape and other relevant sections,” said Mr Amarnath.

The police are also investigating whether the girl was attacked with acid or another flammable substance, as parts of her body were found charred. “This will be confirmed following the post-mortem report,” Mr Amarnath added. The body has been sent to the Saktinagar district hospital morgue and will be transferred to Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Hospital in Kalyani for further examination, as requested by the victim’s family.

The victim’s family shared that the girl had left her house around 7.30 pm the previous evening after being invited by her fiancé Rahul Bose, to have pizza at a local shop. However, she never returned. The family attempted to contact her throughout the night but failed to reach her. The victim’s mother stated, “I repeatedly called Rahul, and at one point, he answered but arrogantly claimed he was at home and knew nothing about her whereabouts.” An argument reportedly ensued between them.

After hours of searching, the family informed the police about the girl’s disappearance. This morning, her body was discovered near the SP office, about four kilometers from her home.

The family suspects the girl was gang-raped before being killed, and her attackers attempted to destroy evidence by burning her body.