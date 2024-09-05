Teenage girl attacked with sharp weapon in Belgharia

Amidst the uproar over the R G Kar incident, a shocking attack on a teenage girl has occurred at Prafullanagar in Belgharia this afternoon.

The girl was attacked with a sharp weapon in broad daylight on an open street, after she protested against an argument between her friend and another boy. Following the dispute, the boy slapped the girl, and in an act of revenge, assaulted her with a sharp weapon, multiple times. The incident took place in Prafulla Nagar, under the jurisdiction of Belgharia police station.

The accused boy was caught and beaten by the locals, while the critically injured girl has been admitted to a hospital. The injured accused has also been hospitalized. A chilling video of the incident has gone viral. According to the police, the location of the incident is near Prafulla Nagar, adjacent to the Belgharia Expressway. The entire incident stemmed from a dispute between the boy and the girl. The girl, bleeding profusely, collapsed on the street with multiple injuries on her body. She is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital near the bypass, and her condition is critical.

The police have stated that the girl is undergoing surgery. Meanwhile, the accused boy is also receiving treatment at the hospital. A complaint has been lodged at Belgharia police station.