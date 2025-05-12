Teenage girl rescued from suspected trafficking attempt at New Delhi Railway Station

A 15-year-old girl from Bihar was rescued last week at New Delhi Railway Station after the Delhi Police received a tip-off about a man allegedly attempting to sell her.

The accused, identified as 23-year-old Shashi Kumar, reportedly lured the teenager during a train journey and brought her to Delhi under false pretences, police said.

Advertisement

Police action was initiated after officers noticed a man behaving suspiciously with a young girl at the station. He was apprehended on the spot, and the girl was taken for preliminary questioning.

Advertisement

During questioning, the girl told police that she is a resident of Darbhanga, Bihar, and had left home two days earlier following a quarrel with her mother. She said she boarded a train to Delhi intending to visit her maternal aunt.

According to the police, the girl met Kumar at Chhapra Railway Station, where he befriended her during the journey.

He promised to take her to his brother’s house in Delhi. However, once they arrived, he allegedly attempted to take her away by force and threatened to sell her.

During interrogation, Kumar confessed that he had planned to sell the minor for Rs 2 lakh due to financial difficulties.

A case has been registered at Kamla Market Police Station. Further investigation is underway to determine whether Kumar is part of a larger human trafficking network, police added.