Teachers protest Governor’s Sandeshkhali remarks at BU

Protesting against Governor C V Anand Bose’s ‘mini Sandeskhali’ and ‘Gundaraj in campus’ remarks about the state universities, WBCUPA, the organization of college and university teachers, today agitated in front of the Burdwan University holding placards like ‘go back’ and they, in an unprecedented way, also shouted slogans like ‘get out Governor Bose.’

The WBCUPA members and district committee office bearers said: “His irresponsible remarks have maligned the dignity and honour of the entire university staff, researchers, the professors, teachers rank and file alongside the students. We can never allow such a Chancellor here where many laurels holding the post had paid their visits in the past.” The protectors brought cartoons of the Governor, too.

Shyamaprasad Banerjee, president of the BU Karmachari Samiti said: “The federal structure has given certain specified assignments for the university’s Chancellor, but this man has crossed all limits. He’s talking like an enemy within the university and we won’t bother such a fictitious person.”

The TMC-affiliated union, yesterday had caused the suspension of the BU’s executive council meeting on the plea that the interim vice-chancellor assigned by the Governor, according to the state higher education department, ‘had no right to preside over an EC meeting.’