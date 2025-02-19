Tea workers to protest on 20 Feb 20 demanding Minimum Wages Act

The Joint Forum, a coalition of over 30 trade unions representing tea plantation workers of north Bengal, has announced an agitation programme to address critical issues in the tea industry.

Significantly, tea workers from Terai, Dooars, and the Hills will observe a protest day on 20 February, wearing black badges to demand the implementation of the Minimum Wages Act. This protest marks a decade since 20 February, 2015 agreement, which promised the finalisation of minimum wages but remains unfulfilled.

Spokesperson of Joint Forum, Ziaul Alam stated, “Since chief minister Mamata Banerjee publicly announced that 30 per cent of tea plantation land will be transferred for other purposes, she must publicly withdraw her plan.”

He also emphasised the need for the state government to uphold the statement of former chief secretary H K Dwivedi, who said on 22 February, 2023, that leasehold land would not be converted into freehold land in tea plantations due to the region’s heritage and sentiments. Alam added, “The government should notify this through a gazette soon.”

Mr Alam further criticised the government’s handling of land surveys for distributing land rights (patta) to tea workers. He said, “The administration has faced resistance during land surveys. The government must issue a gazette notification specifying the purpose of the survey for land where tea workers reside.”

He noted that while a notification was sent to the Darjeeling District Magistrate for surveys in GTA areas on an “as is where is basis,” similar directives were not issued for Terai and Dooars, where workers have been demanding rights to their ‘ancestral land.’

The Joint Forum also adopted a resolution urging the state government to enforce the Minimum Wages Act, which has been pending for over a decade.

Abhijit Majumdar, a leader of the Joint Forum, said, “The tea industry in North Bengal has a 170-year history. It is a scheduled employment sector. The state government must clarify its stand and implement the Minimum Wages Act for workers.”

Another leader, Abhijit Roy, highlighted the government’s inaction despite court rulings. He said, “In 2023, the high court directed the government to declare minimum wages within six months, but it was ignored. The Indian Labour Conference and Supreme Court guidelines clearly define the criteria for minimum wages, leaving no room for negotiation. Yet, the government claims nothing can be done without worker-owner consensus, which is unacceptable.”

Roy also pointed out the dire financial situation of tea workers, stating, “Amid skyrocketing inflation, tea workers still earn Rs 250 per day (Rs 220 in hand), unchanged since June 2023. Wages in newly established gardens are even lower. This deprivation has persisted for years, but since 2015, a new chapter of deceit and betrayal began. On 20 February, this deception will mark its tenth year.”

The Joint Forum’s agitation underscores the workers’ long-standing demands for fair wages, land rights, and government accountability, as they prepare to mark a decade of unfulfilled promises.