Tea turmoil: New land policy sparks encroachment concerns

As chief minister Mamata Banerjee unveils plans to allow 30 per cent of tea plantation land for commercial use, particularly for tea tourism, tea estate owners are grappling with a different challenge, of illegal encroachments.

Chinmay Dhar, chairman of the Tea Association of India (TAI), north Bengal Branch, highlighted this issue during the 53rd Annual General Meeting today. Mr Dhar claimed that unauthorised occupation of estate land by non-workers, often through intimidation, has become a major concern.

“In many cases, estate land is unlawfully occupied, threatening both law and order. The association’s branch office has proactively engaged with district authorities, and many disputes have been resolved through discussions with the land department,” Mr Dhar stated, warning that illegal activities on estate land will not be tolerated.

On the matter of granting homestead pattas (land deeds) to tea garden workers, Mr Dhar noted that discussions are ongoing with land department officials.

A key concern, he pointed out, is that tea estate management should no longer be obligated to construct labour quarters if land from the homestead patta is handed over to workers.

“Tea gardens have already spent significant amounts on building labour quarters over the years. If the state government resumes leasehold land for pattas, compensation for the management’s investment in these quarters must be considered,” he added.

TAI secretary general PK Bhattacharjee echoed this sentiment. “It is unreasonable to expect tea estate owners to bear the dual burden of constructing labour quarters while also handing over leasehold land. Seeking compensation for the cost of these quarters is a legitimate demand,” he argued.

Meanwhile, opposition to the chief minister’s plan is gaining momentum. The Ajoy Edwards-led Indian Gorkha Janshakti Party (IGJP) staged a massive protest in Mirik today, accusing the government of depriving tea workers of their rightful land by prioritising commercial interests. The IGJP has also criticised the state’s decision to grant only five decimals of land per worker under the patta scheme.

Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) Chief Executive Anit Thapa countered these claims, asserting that misinformation is being spread about the land distribution plan. To clarify the situation, he directed the GTA Public Relations Officer to present survey findings.

According to the PRO, each tea worker’s family is receiving five decimals of land per member, ensuring they retain full ownership of their occupied plots.