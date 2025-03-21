Tea plantation workers’ wage delays highlighted in Rajya Sabha

Union minister of state for commerce and industry Jitin Prasada, has responded to concerns raised by Rajya Sabha member Ritabrata Banerjee regarding wage delays for workers in tea plantations owned by Andrew Yule and Company Limited, a central public sector enterprise (CPSE).

Mr Banerjee highlighted that workers at Banarhat, Karbala, New Dooars, and Choonabhutti Tea Estates under Andrew Yule & Company Limited have not received regular wages for the past year. He sought details on the reasons for the delays, garden-wise, and the remedial measures taken to ensure timely payment of wages.

In his reply, Mr Prasada clarified that Andrew Yule and Company Limited falls under the ministry of heavy industries. He acknowledged that wages for tea estate workers are being paid on a weekly basis but are delayed by five to six weeks due to financial challenges faced by the company’s tea division. The company is engaging with stakeholders to improve productivity, quality, and revenue to regularise wage payments.

The minister also noted that wage-related matters for tea garden workers are governed by the Payment of Wages Act, 1936, which is enforced by respective state governments.

The issue has drawn attention to the ongoing financial struggles of the tea division and the need for sustainable solutions to ensure the welfare of tea garden workers.