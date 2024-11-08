Tea growers look to explore African market for exports

Indian tea growers have now decided to explore the African continent, after having penetrated the European countries, said tea associations from Asia at their annual summit in the city. The experts feel Africa is one big untapped market for Asian teas.

The Asia Tea Alliance (ATA) held its international summit in Kolkata today, where tea experts and associations from Asian countries, including tea boards of India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and Indonesia participated.

The annual event also addressed the challenges facing the tea industry and set a unified path toward sustainable and equitable growth. This year’s event was hosted by global sustainability organization Solidaridad and the Indian Tea Association.

The ATA has also taken a conscious decision to abstain from using any genetically modified means to scale up production and fight climate change, said Dr Shatadru Chattopadhyay of Solidaridad Asia.

The Asia International Tea Summit is a platform for change in the industry’s commitment in addressing the tea industry’s evolving challenges, dealing with subjects like sustainability, market volatility, and climate impacts on tea production.

“Tea is a cornerstone of rural economies in Asia, but the challenges we face today require collaboration and innovation. Formed to address the multifaceted challenges faced by tea producers in Asia, the ATA is committed to creating a more resilient and prosperous tea sector,” Hemant Bangur, chairman, Asia Tea Alliance said.

The summit also spotlighted the growing importance of carbon trading opportunities, aligning with global sustainability goals, and enhancing tea quality through technology and innovation.