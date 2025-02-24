Tea garden land policy sparks political storm in Bengal

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, during his visit to Subhasini Tea Garden in Alipurduar today, met with Adivasi and Gorkha leaders in the tea plantations. Highlighting the state government’s Gazette notification allowing 30 per cent of tea land for commercial use, Mr Adhikari warned: “There will be no tea or plantations left; only hotels and restaurants.” Local leaders submitted a memorandum urging the Central government to intervene and halt the state’s move. In response, Mr Adhikari said that if the BJP comes to power in West Bengal, all such issues will be resolved within six months. “If Mamata Banerjee comes to power in 2026, she will sell out all tea plantations.

If we come to power, both employment and industry will be provided,” Mr Adhikari told reporters at Kalchini in Alipurduar today. The visit underscored growing concerns over the potential loss of tea plantations and the livelihoods of workers, with Mr Adhikari pledging to protect the interests of the tea-growing communities. Darjeeling MP Raju Bista has already reached out to the Union Commerce Minister and the Tea Board of India, urging them to address the West Bengal Government’s recent gazette notification that increases the permissible use of tea land for other commercial purposes from 15 percent to 30 percent.

The notification, dated 7 February 2025, was made public yesterday, following an announcement by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on 6 February regarding a potential land policy change. In a press statement, Mr. Bista criticised the state government’s haste in issuing the notification, stating, “The West Bengal Government rushed to issue this gazette notification within a day of the announcement, bypassing any deliberations in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. This move not only violates various land laws but also contravenes the Tea Act of 1953, which mandates that any changes to tea garden structures must be approved by the Tea Board of India.”

He further accused the Trinamul Congress led government of acting in a “dictatorial” manner, warning, “We will challenge this illegal act in the courts and protest against this dictatorship on the ground. We will not allow the TMC to displace the indigenous communities of Darjeeling Hills, Terai, and Dooars from their ancestral lands. We will resist any attempt to make our people landless and homeless.” Reacting to the notification, Birendra Rasaili, Chief Coordinator of the Gorkha Youth Activist Network, stated: “There is no 30% vacant land remaining in any command area. The government must promptly issue land ownership certificates by revising the 5 decimal scheme for the land under our ownership.” Meanwhile, tea workers have been protesting against the state government’s decision to distribute land pattas (titles) measuring only five decimals of land in tea plantations.

In response, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) Chief Executive Anit Thapa met with West Bengal Labour Minister Moloy Ghatak on February 19 and submitted a formal request. Mr. Thapa urged the minister to ensure that land pattas in tea gardens within the GTA area are distributed on an “as is where is” basis, without area limitations, and in a fair and transparent manner. In his letter to Mr. Ghatak, Mr. Thapa also requested an immediate halt to the ongoing land survey in tea garden areas under the GTA until a clear and satisfactory notification is issued.