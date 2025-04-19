Tarakeswar-Bishnupur new line to uplift lives

The Tarakeswar – Bishnupur new railway line project is a transformative initiative set to redefine connectivity and tourism prospects in this region. After completion, this railway line will seamlessly link the heritage site of Bishnupur’s terracotta temples with the famed Lord Shiva temple at Tarakeswar.

This line is also traversing through the religious and cultural places of tourist interest like native villages of Yugapurush Ramakrishna Paramhansa and holy mother Sharada Devi at Joyrambati and Kamarpukur respectively.

Advertisement

Presently, the tourism circuit encompassing Bishnupur-Joyrambati-Kamarpukur-Tarakeswar heavily relies on road transport, which not only consumes time but also poses travelling hazards. At present, the local train journey from Howrah to Goghat takes 2.30 minutes and if the link-up to Bishnupur is established, it will take another 30 minutes. A bus journey up to Bishnupur takes more than 5 hrs, whereas the journey by EMU will be completed in 3 hours. The fare from Howrah to Bishnupur by a EMU train will be around Rs 30, whereas the fare by bus journey will be around Rs 150.

Advertisement

Out of 82.50 km length between Tarakeswar and Bishnupur, 72.07 Km (87 per cent length) have already been commissioned till date. In the current financial year, this Goghat­ Jayrambati stretch (10.43 km) is targeted to be commissioned. The works in 900 m stretch near Bhabadighi pond is stopped due to resistance from locals since March, 2016.

The alignment of the railway line between Goghat and Joyrambati unavoidably passes through a small portion of Bhabadighi pond. The area of this portion is 3 acres out of the total pond area of 17.5 acres and has already been acquired by the railways. The alignment of the track in this area has been fixed on the basis of a number of considerations and constraints and hence cannot be changed.

Time and again, railway has been emphasising the need to complete the project at the earliest as the delays so far have led to cost overrun to the tune of Rs 270 crore and time overrun of 7 years, apart from missed opportunities of economic prosperity to the people of the region.

Recently, in a verdict on a public interest litigation, the Calcutta High Court has held that the project is beneficial to a large population and is serving public interest. Therefore, the project should be started within three months and has advised all concerned to cooperate with railways towards completion of the project. Eastern railway is coordinating with the state authorities and is ready to start the work.

Faster connectivity, lower transport cost, easy accessibility to wider market for the local produce through direct rail transport and pollution free transport facilitating sustainable development will bring ease of living for this area when the entire project will be completed.

Eastern railway urges all stakeholders, including local communities to cooperate in realising the shared vision of a connected and prosperous Tarakeswar–Bishnupur Railway corridor.