Tapati Chakraborti new VC of Kanyashree University

After a prolonged vacancy of over a year, Prof Dr Tapati Chakraborti has been appointed as the vice-chancellor (VC) of Kanyashree University, a dream project of chief minister Mamata Banerjee. The department of higher education (University Branch) announced the appointment through a notification on Tuesday, following approval by Governor CV Ananda Bose, who serves as the Chancellor of the university.

Dr Chakraborti, who is currently the director of the directorate of Open and Distance Learning (DODL) and a professor of biochemistry at Kalyani University, will take charge of the new role immediately.

Reflecting on her appointment, Dr Chakraborti said, “The university is very new, and I will have to start from the initial stages. I hope to fulfill the chief minister’s dream and look forward to cooperation from all quarters.”

Advertisement

The position at Kanyashree University had been vacant for more than a year due to an impasse over the appointment of vice-chancellors across several state universities in West Bengal.

In addition to Kanyashree University, three other state-aided universities in Bengal also received permanent vice-chancellors. The newly appointed VCs are: Jane Alam for Murshidabad University, Sourangshu Mukhopadhyay for Mahatma Gandhi University in East Midnapore, Nandini Sahu for Hindi University in Howrah.