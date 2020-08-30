In the wake of increasing number of Covid-19 cases and deaths in the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) area, Gorkha Jan Mukti Morcha leader Binoy Tamang has suggested that the business community and those associated with transport to function only on alternate days.

Tamang was yesterday speaking on the sidelines of a meeting with people from different walks of life on ‘Vision Darjeeling, Kurseong, Kalimpong and Mirik,’ an apolitical body to be formed to suggest on ways to make the hills a better place.

“We are seeing that there is a rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the hills, even though rate-wise it is only 2.1 per cent. However, looking at the population and geographical location, one to three people are dying due to this every day,” Tamang said.

“The government, district administration and the GTA alone cannot control it. It is upto the people also to work towards saving all. It is my suggestion only to the business community and those associated with transport that they remain open on alternate days only. I feel that by closing 24 hours, the chain of Covid can be broken to some extent,” Tamang said.

Speaking on their ‘Vision’, he said, “To turn Darjeeling into a high-standard place, we must move ahead with a vision, and different intellectuals here should take part in it so they can come up with suggestions and a plan to make Darjeeling better. In the meeting today, we decided that on our demand of upgrading the Darjeeling Municipality into a Corporation, a demand committee will be formed on 6 September,” he said.

According to him, this body will be apolitical and also think of ways to beautify this area and work on demanding land ownership of the 44acre vested lease land in the Municipality area here, among other things.