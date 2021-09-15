Tamang elected NFNS president

National President of the Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh, Dr Munish Tamang, has been elected as the president of the National Federation for New States (NFNS).

The federation is a national platform that brings together organisations and individuals involved in various statehood demands across India. The present statehood movements, stakeholders of which are engaged with the NFNS, include Bodoland, Vidharbha, Bundelkhand, Tipraland, Ladakh, besides Gorkhaland and other regions in the North East. Telangana and Jharkhand were also part of the forum before they were formed as states.

According to the Media Coordinator for the Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh, Naveen Subba, political parties from the Hills of Darjeeling and Kalimpong, where the demand for Gorkhaland is being raised, have also interacted with NFNS at various times and have attended meetings in different parts of India. Such parties from the Hills included the Gorkha National Liberation Front, Gorkha Jan Mukti Morcha, Communist Party of Revolutionary Marxists, Akhil Bharatiya Gorkha League, and Jan Andolan Party.

According to Mr Subba, Dr Tamang’s formal installation as the NFNS president will take place in a meeting they have planned for 26 September in Darjeeling. “The meeting in Darjeeling will be attended by members of the NFNS, including Cabinet ministers from Tripura, CEM of Bodoland, Dy CEM of Garo Autonomous Council, Former CEM of Ladakh, Former MPs, VC of Bundelkhand Development Council, Leaders from Telengana, Vidharbha, and Autonomous District of Assam, former Parliamentarians and MLAs,” Mr Subba said in a note he issued today.

Dr Tamang is preceded by Srihari Aney, the Former Advocate General of Maharashtra State. “On the 26th, NFNS plans to organise an interactive meeting with leaders of political and social organisations of the Gorkhaland region,” Mr Subba said.