Rain & snowfall disrupt life in Siliguri, Darjeeling, Sikkim

The entire region comprising Siliguri, Darjeeling, and Sikkim has been experiencing continuous rainfall since early today. While Siliguri received moderate rain this morning, Tsomgo Lake in Sikkim and its adjoining areas were blanketed by heavy snowfall. Similarly, Sandakphu in Darjeeling also witnessed snowfall this afternoon, adding to the wintry conditions in the higher altitudes.

The inclement weather has led to unfavourable road conditions across the hills, posing significant challenges for travellers. In a tragic incident this morning, a car carrying nearly 10 passengers skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge at Gayabari while en route to Siliguri. The accident resulted in one fatality and left several others injured, with six reported to be in serious condition. The driver, however, managed to escape and fled the scene. Eyewitnesses reported that the vehicle was descending at high speed, which may have contributed to the accident.

Advertisement

According to the Sikkim administration, the road from 3rd Mile to Tsomgo Lake remains clear, but the routes leading to New Baba Mandir and NathuLa have been blocked due to heavy snowfall. The weather in the region remains overcast, with no immediate signs of improvement. Additionally, the RN Road is clear up to Laxmi Chawk, but beyond that point, it has been closed due to accumulated snow.

Advertisement

Authorities have urged travellers to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary journeys until the weather improves and road conditions are restored. Emergency response teams are working to clear blocked roads and assist those affected by the adverse weather conditions.