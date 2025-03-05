Traffic pain for tourists & locals alike in Darjeeling

Darjeeling, the queen of hills, is grappling with a persistent and worsening traffic crisis, especially during the peak tourist season. Visitors and locals alike are facing excruciating delays, with vehicles stuck in long queues stretching from popular tourist spots like Ghum railway station and Batasia Loop to the heart of Darjeeling town.

The absence of a proper parking system and inadequate infrastructure has only exacerbated the problem, leaving authorities scrambling for solutions.

Despite repeated efforts over the years, including announcements by chief minister Mamata Banerjee to create a ‘second Darjeeling’ to ease the burden on the town, the issue remains unresolved. The lack of effective measures has led to growing frustration among residents and tourists, who are forced to endure hours of gridlock during their visits.

In a bid to address the crisis, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) chief executive Anit Thapa chaired a high-level administrative meeting at Lal Kothi in Darjeeling today. The meeting focused on tackling the twin challenges of traffic congestion and parking mismanagement. This follows Mr Thapa’s earlier discussions in January with the Darjeeling Himalayan Transport Coordination Committee, where transportation challenges and potential solutions were deliberated.

“Keeping my commitment to addressing these concerns, I ensured that today’s meeting brought together key stakeholders,” Mr Thapa stated in a social media post. “Together, we had a constructive and solution-driven discussion to improve Darjeeling’s traffic and transportation infrastructure. Your suggestions and cooperation are always welcome as we work towards a better, more organised Darjeeling,” he added.

The meeting saw the participation of key officials, including the municipality chairperson, police DSP, Darjeeling SDO, RTO, GTA tourism executive director, and representatives from relevant departments. The collective effort underscores the urgency of the situation and the need for immediate action.

As Darjeeling continues to attract tourists in large numbers, the pressing need for a robust traffic management system and adequate parking facilities has become undeniable. Stakeholders hope that the discussions will translate into tangible solutions, ensuring a smoother experience for visitors and residents alike.

For now, the hills of Darjeeling remain a picture of beauty marred by the chaos of traffic, a challenge that demands swift and effective resolution.