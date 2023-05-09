Tagore and his association with the railways

This little flute of a reed thou hast carried over hills and dales, and hast breathed through it melodies eternally new The above words of Rabindranath Tagore from “Song Offerings” perhaps have some reflection with the Indian Railways, which criss-crosses a variety of landscapes in the country, experiencing the flora and fauna and uniting people of different cultures.

The great poet and nobel laureate, Rabindranath Tagore had a pleasant association with the railways from the was 11 years and 9 months-old, on 14 February, 1873, till his last journey from Bolpur to Howrah on 25 July, 1941.

The Tagore family also has a close relationship with the railways as Rabindranath’s grandfather Prince Dwarkanath Tagore, an industrialist, who owned several collieries near Raniganj, was so impressed on seeing the railway in England in 1843 that he wanted to build a railway line up to his collieries.

He set up a company called the Great Western Bengal Railway Company primarily for movement of agricultural and mineral products from Raniganj and Rajmahal Coalfields.

In the meantime, R McDonald Stephenson had already floated shares for East India Railway Company incorporated in England. Dwarkanath’s efforts in England to persuade the East India Company to allow construction of the line came to nought when his scheme was rejected by the court of directors of East India Company because they did not want to permit a company under native management to construct such an important railway line.

Rabindranath travelled for the time on a half ticket from Howrah to Bolpur. Ironically, Rabindranath’s last journey was also between the same two stations from Bolpur to Howrah just two weeks before his death.

The then chief operating superintendent of EIR, Nibaran Chandra Ghosh provided his salon EIR 2377 for the poet and accompanied him from Bolpur to Howrah. The saloon was attached to Pakur passenger and reached Howrah at 2:40 pm. The saloon has been refurbished and is preserved in “Chirantani” near Bolpur station building in the same condition.

On the wake of the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore, the Eastern Railway family remembers the great association .

Gurudev’s last journey is still remembered by the railway as it is embedded in its psyche, which can best be expressed in the words of Tagore: “At the end of the stony path, in the country of virgin solitude, my friend is sitting all alone. Deceive him not. Wake, oh awaken!”