Suvendu writes cabinet secretary on ‘illegal appointments’

The Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly today wrote to Union cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba, raising serious allegations against the state government, accusing it of illegally appointing key administrative officers, resulting in a severe breakdown of law and order in the state.

In a letter addressed to the cabinet secretary, Adhikari highlighted several alleged malpractices in the appointment of IAS and IPS officers, particularly focusing on the roles of home secretary and director general of police (DGP).

Adhikari’s letter contends that the primary reason behind the deteriorating law and order situation in West Bengal is the “criminal incompetence” of chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who also holds the home portfolio. He further alleged that the state lacks legally-appointed officials in crucial positions, including home secretary and DGP, which exacerbates the crisis. According to Adhikari, the post of home secretary in state, which should be held by an additional chief secretary (ACS) rank, has been deliberately left vacant. Instead, Ms Nandini Chakravorty, who is a principal secretary, has been “illegally assigned” the duties of home secretary in addition to her responsibilities in the tourism department. Adhikari claimed that this appointment violates established norms and is indicative of the state government’s disregard for legal procedures. The letter also raises concerns about the appointment of Rajeev Kumar as the acting DGP. Adhikari argued that Kumar’s substantive posting as ACS (additional chief secretary) of the IT Department renders him accountable to IT minister Babul Supriyo rather than the home minister, creating a conflict of interest. Furthermore, Adhikari asserted that Kumar’s appointment as ACS is itself illegal, as IPS officers cannot be appointed to ACS positions, which are reserved for IAS officers. This, in turn, invalidated his role as acting DGP, according to Adhikari. Adhikari also pointed out that West Bengal is the only state in India to have promoted 10 directors general of police (DGs) to pay level 17, a move he described as illegal and in contempt of the Supreme Court’s orders in the Prakash Singh vs. Government of India case. He claimed that this unprecedented promotion has left the state without a properly appointed DG-level officer. In his letter, Adhikari criticized the state government for what he called a “rudderless state” being run by “illegally appointed” officials who have been “handpicked” by chief minister Mamata Banerjee. He argued that this situation has left victims of violence and other crimes “orphaned and totally helpless,” as the law and order machinery is allegedly being managed by individuals who lack the legal authority to hold their positions.

The allegations made by Adhikari are likely to intensify the ongoing political conflict in the state. The state government has yet to respond to these serious accusations. “No wonder the victims of excesses perpetrated by the TMC goons feel orphaned and totally helpless,” Adhikari said.