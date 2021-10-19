Suvendu: Attack on Hindus in B’desh will impact Bengal bypolls

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari today said that the “jihadists attack” on Hindus in Bangladesh would create an impact on the upcoming byelection of Bengal.

He said that not only Bangladesh but the world witnessed how jihadists are trying to exterminate the minority in Bangladesh. “In Bengal, chief minister Mamata Banerjee led government practice appeasement politics. Her government sponsored jihadist groups here and Bengal became a safe haven for terrorist outfits. Terrorists are highly active here. So people of Bengal understood their severe danger under TMC rule. We hope BJP will win in all four Assembly seats by getting three times more votes,” said Adhikari.

By-poll will be held in four Assembly constituencies-Gosaba, Shantipur, Khardha and Dinhata on 30 October. Adhikari yesterday visited the Shantipur Assembly constituency. He joined several meetings with BJP party workers inside a private hotel and advised them regarding campaign strategy. Adhikari also today condemned the murder of BJP’s youth wing vice president and leader, Mithun Ghosh at Itahar.

He said that TMC is on a murder spree before the by-election. “One after another Opposition activists are being killed in a jihadist manner. Intellectuals are tight-lipped. There is a death of democracy in West Bengal,” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP workers across the state observed protest day in Bengal. BJP workers took out protest rallies in Barrackpore, Purulia, Hooghly, Howrah, Sreerampore and elsewhere to condemn the killing of Hindus in Bangladesh and demolition of durga puja pandal.

Bharat Sevashram Sangha’s general secretary Swami Biswatmananda today said that the BSS has submitted a memorandum to the Bangladesh government for the safety and security of the Hindus there. “Monks of around 500 temples of BSS across the world today protested against the heinous killing of Hindu devotees’ inside the ISKCON temple. We have branches there and apprehend danger,” he said.