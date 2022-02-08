Suvendu Adhikary criticises SEC for not taking action against TMC

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikary today criticised the State Election Commissioner, Sourav Das, for his alleged reluctant attitude to stop the terror that is being unleashed by Trinamul Congress against BJP party workers ahead of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) civic poll.

Mr Adhikary alleged that the constant attacks against BJP workers before the poll has created an “acute crisis” in the state pertaining to law and order. Training his guns at the state election commissioner, he said, “Sourav Das has become a political party activist of the TMC. He is not only adopting a partisan stance but is not taking any steps against the ruling party despite complaints that the TMC goons are intimidating our workers. This prevailing situating before polls has struck fear in the hearts of the citizens who are expected to exercise their franchise without any fear.”

He led a procession today, protesting against the role of East Bidhananagar police station who according to him has still not arrested the TMC backed goons who ransacked the BJP party office at Salt Lake. The police had set up a guard wall and obstructed the movement of the BJP workers.

“Three TMC criminals were identified in connection with the vandalism but not one was arrested. Police are playing an obnoxious role must give up their uniforms, and take up TMC flags. They are insulting people and the Indian Constitution,” Mr Adhikary alleged.

Meanwhile, TMC’s coordinator from ward number 18, Sanjay Singh and 300 of his followers joined the BJP at Bhatpara. BJP state vice president and MP Arjun Singh handed him the party flag. Mr Singh was denied a TMC ticket for upcoming civic polls.