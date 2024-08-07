Suvendu Adhikari called by Amit Shah to Delhi amid Bangladesh crisis

The Leader of Opposition in Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday hurriedly flew to New Delhi after a summons from the Union home minister Amit Shah. The developments comes amid turmoil in the neighbouring country of Ban – gladesh. Mr Suvendu did not disclose the reason for his trip to Delhi to the Press before leaving. However, according to sources, Mr Adhikari is going to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the context of the situation in Bangladesh. The Indian administration is concerned about the recent developments in Bangladesh over the past few days.

In this connection, Mr Adhikari, speaking to the media outside the state legislative Assembly on Monday, said: “One crore refugees will come to West Bengal. Be prepared. I am prepared. I will ask the Chief Minister and the Governor to talk to the Centre.” Following Sheikh Hasina’s resignation and departure from her country, a high alert has been issued at the IndiaBangladesh border. Strict surveillance is underway at every border in Bengal. Currently, the situation in Bangladesh is fiery.

Police stations, hotels have been burned, rampant attacks, and incidents of beating to death are occurring. According to sources, from morning to night on Monday, at least 109 people have died. In this situation, the minorities in Bangladesh are extremely terrified. Mr Adhikari’s sudden flight to Delhi has created a stir in the political sphere as well. Meanwhile along with the Coast Guard, patrolling is being conducted by water in all coastal police station areas of Sundarbans. From the morning, the Fraserganj Coastal Police Station has been seen patrolling the rivers and sea in the coastal area with “Flying Inflatable Boat” (FIB) vessels.

