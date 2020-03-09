A suspected novel Coronavirus patient died at Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital at Behrampore this afternoon, sources said. The deceased was identified as Jinarul Sheikh hailing from Belepukur area under Nabagram block in Murshidabad district. Sheikh, a 33-year-old migrant labourer, was working in Saudi Arabia for last few years, said his family members.

He took the flight to India soon after he developed symptoms like fever, muscle pain, cold and coughinduced breathing trouble, sources said. He reached Kolkata airport. According to family members, Jinarul took his meal at a hotel at Dharmatala yesterday before coming to Murshidabad by bus.

He vomited inside the bus several times during his journey back hometook. Today he was admitted to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital at Behrampore. Considering his symptoms and related health condition, the MMCH authority took him to an isolation ward where his condition deteriorated, it was learnt. The blood sugar level of the patient was also found to be very high, sources said.

Sheikh died this afternoon at MMCH, sources said. According to the health officials, it is yet to be confirmed if Sheikh’s death was due to n-CoV. His blood samples have been sent to NICED (National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases) in Kolkata. The medical reports are yet to come from NICED, said officials. The dead patient used to work at a hotel in Saudi Arabia. It is possible that he contracted the n-CoVlike syndrome from the hotel abroad.

Hospitals have been put on alert following the suspected death by n-CoV and attempt is on to upgrade infrastructure of the isolation ward meant for tackling the disease, said health officials adding that the movement of patients in between the isolation ward and general wards has been restricted.