Supporting GST was our greatest mistake: CM

The state chief minister Mamata Banerjee, determined to bring progress and development in the state without any central assistance, launched the Pathashree, Rastashree project today at Ratanpur in Singur.

The state chief minister Mamata Banerjee marked the launch of the 12,000 km Pathashree,Rastashree project with a concrete mixture on the foundation stone of the road. The road, 2.45 km in length, is up to Akshaya Navodaya Sangha in Singur.

The Pathashree, Rasthashreeproject will ensure better connectivity through 12,000 km of roads covering 22 districts. Under the project, Bengal will see 7,219 new roads and witness the upgrade of another 1,548. Over 29,475 villages, across all gram panchayats will be covered under the scheme.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee said the entire expense will be borne by the state government since the central government has stopped all the development funds meant for the state.

“We were of the opinion that the introduction of GST will benefit the state in development work but the picture is just the opposite. Today we feel that it was a great blunder to support the introduction of GST in the state, the central government has stopped allocation of funds for 100 days’ work (MGNREGA). Hence, there is no work for job-card holders, the Gramin Awas Yojana. The students’ scholarships and other funds have stopped. Last year, job-card holders did not yet receive their dues, the central government held up Rs 7,000 crore, due to the state,” said the CM.

The chief minister Mamata Banerjee asked the zilla parishad, panchayat samiti and gram panchayat that the government will monitor the scheme.

Hence, as per the target, the work must be completed before the monsoon sets in. She said the job-card holders will be engaged and employed in all the work done by the PWD and other developmental work in the state.

“I will show to the central government that without its assistance Bengal can move ahead on the path of progress and development,” she asserted.