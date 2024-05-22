Sundarban honey brand finds mention in world forum

Sundarban’s honey has for the first time made its international mark during the diplomatic conference of World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) that ended the day ahead of the World Bee Day, today.

The five-day conference on Genetic Resources & Associated Traditional Knowledge in Geneva, Switzerland ended on 17 May. For the first time the conference accommodated Moubon, the Sunderban’s official honey brand for which state Forest Development Corporation has been awarded GI (geographical indications) on 2 January, this year. “We really feel charged with this and we’ve set targets for more honey collection this year,” Milon Mondal, divisional forest officer, South 24-Parganas told The Statesman. He said, “This year we’ve already collected 45 MT of wild honey, apart from 60 MT of box honey gathered through farming in our division.”

WIPO, a specialized agency of the United Nations tasked with serving the global community of innovators and creators, plays a pivotal role in safeguarding their intellectual endeavours, besides facilitating smooth sailing in global markets.

The Sundarbans honey, ‘Mouban’, is gathered by the local collectors known as ‘Moulis’ from the natural mangrove forests during the honey season of April and May every year risking their life penetrating deep inside the tiger territory. It is procured by the WBFDC in collaboration with the forest directorate and is dispatched for commercial trading. Besides conventional trading at the eco tourism centres and zoos, the state has planned to expand sales network utilizing the women governed self-help groups in Sajnekhali within the Sundarban Tiger Reserve, the officials said.

The Sundarbans honey success reaching Geneva has inspired the south Bengal districts like Bankura, Purulia and twin Burdwans. In collaboration with the WWF (Worldwide Fund For Nature), the forest department has set out to expand honey farming and Bankura has been chosen as the next potential destination. Dr S Singaram Kulandaivel, chief conservator of forests (central) said, “Sundarbans’ achievement through joint forest management is gradually percolating to several newer patches. I’d a talk with the respective WWF officer for the purpose last week. The WWF is providing us 250 honey boxes initially, which will be placed in different jungle stretches in Bankura.” He added: “We’ve estimated our districts have potential to accommodate at least 2 lakh honey boxes.”

North Bengal districts like Malda and North Dinajpur have also been into honey collection over the years. The Alipurduar district administration to prevent elephant herds inspired honey farming. Bengal, after Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Bihar is considered as the most potential state for honey production, the National Bee Board estimates.

Aiming to raise awareness about the essential role of bees with other pollinators for food security and to promote biodiversity and sustainable agriculture, World Bee Day is observed on 20 May, each year.