Sukanta writes to Shah over Mamata’s remarks

Union minister and West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar today wrote to Union home minister Amit Shah demanding action against chief minister Mamata Banerjee over her ‘if Bengal burns’ remark.

Stating that the remarks threaten unrest across states and are deeply concerning, Sukanta said that Ms Banerjee no longer deserves to hold such an important position. “She must resign immediately,” he added. In a warning to the Modi government during her address, Mamata Banerjee said, “If Bengal burns, then Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Delhi will also burn.” Reacting to her remarks, in a letter to Shah, Sukanta accused Mamata Banerjee of ‘shamelessly’ making anti-national remarks. “This isn’t the voice of someone holding a constitutional position; it’s the voice of an anti-national.” “I am writing to bring to your immediate attention the recent statements made by CM Mamata Banerjee during her address to the Student Wing of TMC today in Kolkata where she shamelessly incited a gathering, declaring, ‘I never sought revenge, but now, do what needs to be done.’ This is nothing less than a blatant endorsement of revenge politics from the highest office in the state,” added Sukanta.

The West Bengal BJP chief said that the CM’s statement is a clear attempt to threaten, incite violence, and sow hatred among the people.

Advertisement

“It is the fundamental duty of every public servant, especially someone in a position of such high authority, to promote peace and discourage any form of violence…,” said Sukanta.