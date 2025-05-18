Sukanta hails PM over all-party delegations

BJP’s West Bengal president and Union minister Sukanta Majumdar on Friday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for what he called a display of “democratic maturity,” as the Centre prepares to send seven all-party delegations to key partner countries to underscore India’s zero-tolerance approach to terrorism.

The move comes in the wake of the recent Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, which targeted cross-border militant infrastructure. The delegations will visit several partner nations, including members of the United Nations Security Council, later this month. Calling it a bold step, Majumdar said, “At a time when global peace is under constant threat from terrorism, Bharat stands tall under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi Ji. Once again, he has shown the world what true statesmanship, democratic maturity, and nation-first governance look like,” he said on X-handle. He added that the Prime Minister’s decision to send all-party teams abroad to represent India’s unified stance sends a strong message that transcends party politics.

“By initiating an all-party delegation to represent Bharat’s united, uncompromising stance against terrorism, Narendra Modi Ji has reinforced not only our zero-tolerance policy but also the spirit of inclusive democracy,” he said. “In doing so, he has proven that national interest comes before politics — a rare but powerful message in today’s world. While many nations struggle to build consensus even internally, Bharat rises with one voice — strong, unwavering, and resolute — thanks to Narendra Modi Ji’s ability to bring people together beyond party lines when the nation calls.” Majumdar further said that this initiative reflects the core of Indian democracy. “This is the essence of true democracy. This is the strength of New Bharat. This is the leadership of Narendra Modi Ji.” He concluded by thanking the Prime Minister for “uniting the country on the global stage and giving voice to every Indian with dignity, pride, and purpose.” Today he also congratulated Jagadguru Acharya Ramabhadracharya and poet-lyricist Gulzar for being conferred the 58 Jnanpith Award. “My heartfelt congratulations to Jagadguru Acharya Ramabhadracharya Ji and renowned poet-lyricist Gulzar (Sampooran Singh Kalra) on being conferred the 58th Jnanpith Award, the highest literary honour in India. Jagadguru Acharya Ramabhadracharya Ji’s distinguished scholarship and unwavering commitment to Sanskrit literature and spiritual philosophy have significantly enriched India’s ancient literary heritage. Gulzar Sahab’s profound contributions to Hindi and Urdu poetry and film lyrics have left an indelible mark on Indian literature and culture, resonating deeply across generations,” he said.

