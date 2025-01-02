Sujoy Bhadra stable, shifted to another pvt hospital

Sujoy Krishna Bhadra alias ‘kalighat er Kaku’ is stable but he still requires medical observation for 24 hours.

He is undergoing treatment in the critical care unit (CCU) of the private hospital.

Late on Wednesday evening, Mr Bhadra was shifted to another private hospital along E M Bypass later considering his multiple complications besides cardiac ailments.

The hospital in Alipore where he had been undergoing treatment since Monday is a heart research centre.

With directives of the court, Mr Bhadra, one of the prime accused in the alleged recruitment scam in different state-run and state-aided schools across West Bengal, was shifted to a premier private hospital amidst tight security arrangements from the state-run SSKM Hospital on Monday evening.

Mr Bhadra suddenly fell ill losing consciousness at Presidency correctional home on Monday when he was scheduled to be produced before the special court of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the scam. He was rushed to the SSKM Hospital where doctors attended to him in the critical care unit (CCU) at the hospital and advised several investigations including CT scan.

Sources in the SSKM Hospital said that the patient has shown symptoms of sodium-potassium imbalance and cardiac problems. He was taken to the private hospital in critical condition.

More than one-and-a-half years ago he was arrested by the ED for his alleged involvement in the cash-for-jobs scam and he had undergone a cardiac surgery at a premier private hospital.