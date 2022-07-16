Suicide attempt at Kalighat Metro

Barely four days after a woman jumped in front of an approaching rake, another alleged suicide attempt plagued the city Metro. The suicide attempt, allegedly by a middle-aged man, partially disrupted services in the North-South Metro for over half an hour, today.

Wheels of a Kavi Subhash-bound rake came to a sudden halt when a man jumped before a train at 10.29 am. Being the rush hour in the morning, the suicide attempt came as an annoyance to the commuters who were miffed at the disruption of services. The incident took place at Kalighat Metro Station when the middle-aged man attempted suicide in front of the Metro rake. As soon as he jumped and was noticed by the Metro railway staff, a power block was taken. The Metro railway staff, along with the RPF rushed to the spot to rescue the man. However, the rescue process took some time and services were partially disrupted in that direction for about 35 minutes. The Metro authorities later operated truncated services to minimise the disruption. On the other hand, the man was rescued and taken to the hospital where he died later, according to sources.

Notably, services were disrupted last Monday in a similar manner when a woman had attempted suicide by jumping in front of an approaching train. The suicide attempt had taken place at Girish Park station on 11 July resulting in partial disruption of services.