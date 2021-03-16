The SUCI (C) has slammed the CPI-M for forging an alliance with Muslim cleric Abbas Siddiqui’s party, Indian Secular Front (ISF), in Bengal. The party today said the Left party had made an unprecedented move, while compromising its ideology for the sake of electoral gains.

The SUCI (C) has fielded candidates in the Siliguri, Matigara-Naxalbari, Phansidewa and Dabgram-Fulbari Assembly constituencies, while its candidates will contest in 37 seats in north Bengal. It will also field candidates in 193 seats across the state. “We have been vocal against the electoral adjustments between the Left Front and the Congress. Since Independence, Congress-led governments at the Centre had adopted many anti-people, antiworker, anti-farmer policies, while the BJP-led governments implemented almost the same policies. Now, the CPI-M has forged an allianvce with cleric Abbasuddin Siddiqui’s ISF, which has communal elements, to eat into the Muslim votes. The CPI-M has compromised with its ideologies by trucking with the Congress, which has always taken a soft Hindutva stand. Trucking with the ISF will lead to communal tensions. Walking alongside them goes against the fundamentals of Marxist ideology,” the party’s central committee member, Dr Subhas Dasgupta, said in Siliguri today.

The Left Front, Congress and ISF are jointly contesting the upcoming Assembly elections as ‘Sanyukta Morcha’ partners.

The Left Front has come under severe criticism for its alliance with the ISF. The move has rattled party leaders under the Left Front, while senior Congress leader and a member of the party’s ‘G23’ group of dissenters, Anand Sharma, has also recently questioned the decision to ally with the ISF.

“It is unfortunate that parties like the CPI-M and CPI have deviated from their basic ideologies. We had appealed them to shun Congress. But eying only seats, they continued to compromise on ideology and principles,” Dr Dasgupta said.

According to him, the BJP was damaging the democratic structures of the country with the narrative of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens, and by bringing in draconian farm sector laws and spreading a “poisonous atmosphere.” He further said that the Trinamul Congress had been engaged in corruption, extortion and nepotism.

Meanwhile, senior party leaders Dipti Roy (Siliguri), Harish Chandra Barman (Matigara- Naxalbari) and Bhola Chirki (Phansidewa) and Mainul Islam (Dabgram-Fulbari) are among those who will contest the state elections.

Dr Dasgupta said they could not field candidates in the Hills as the party organisation was not strong there.