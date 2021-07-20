Perturbed as many state government departments have failed to submit answers in time to questions raised in both Houses of the Parliament, state chief secretary HK Dwivedi, virtually in an unprecedented move, has asked additional chief secretaries (ACS), principal secretaries and secretaries of respective departments to submit replies to Parliamentary questions in the

specified time frame.

Interestingly, Dwivedi has also informed the ACS, principal secretaries and secretaries the ‘replies’ would be approved by the ‘competent authority’ before submitting them to the Parliament.

Senior officials at the state secretariat Nabanna felt that the ‘competent authority’ is none other than the chief minister Mamata Banerjee. “Replies for Parliamentary questions to be submitted to the chief secretary first and he will send them to the chief minister for approval.

This move seems to be the first and from now on the chief minister will scan all ‘replies’ sent by the respective department,” an official said requesting anonymity. On 16 July, Dwivedi has issued a directive to the ACS, principal secretaries and secretaries of all departments saying, “It has been observed that the replies to the Parliamentary Questions are not always processed in time.”

“Now, in continuation of the aforesaid letter, you are requested to ensure that replies to the Parliamentary Questions are sent well in time. The draft replies by the concerned department may be submitted to the undersigned well in advance for approval of the competent directive.

Earlier, copies of a letter from the home ministry were sent to the departments so that the latter get prepared to make drafts of replies. A retired chief secretary requesting anonymity said, “It might be the first instance if the chief minister scans all replies by respective departments before sending them to the Parliament. The move looks unusual.”

Parliamentary questions have a special significance in the proceedings of the Parliament. Asking questions is an inherent and unfettered Parliamentary right of members. It is during the Question Hour that the members can ask questions on every aspect of administration and governmental activities. Government policies in national, as well as international spheres, come into sharp focus as the members try to elicit pertinent information during the Question Hour.