Students fight for honours at hackathon

The Department of CSE (AI&ML), in association with the Department of ECE and Institute’s Innovation Council of Institute of Engineering and Management, New Town sector, under School of UEM Kolkata, organized in the campus a 30-hour hackathon called INNOFUSION 1.0, recently. INNOFUSION 1.0 is Kolkata’s Premier Software+Hardware hackathon with a prize pool of over Rs 64 lakh. The hackathon witnessed participants from all parts of India and out of 1,206 applicants, 80 finalists were selected for taking part in the prestigious contest.

INNOFUSION 1.0 hosted an august gathering which included the gracious presence of the honourable pro-vice chancellor of the University, Prof (Dr) Satyajit Chakrabarti, the dean of science, Prof (Dr) Rajiv Ganguly, the principal of IEM Ashram campus, Prof (Dr) Sundeep Singh Sondhi, Prof. (Dr.) Sudipta Sahana, HOD, CSE (AI & ML), and the esteemed guests. After a 30-hour long battle, the team hackoNickles (Anita Mukherjee, Aditi Saha, SupriyoSaha, Prabuddha Chowdhury), from the University of Engineering and Management, Kolkata, established itself as the winner. The 1st runner up was Team DRIMA (Srinivasan Nadhamuni, Aiswarya Sm, Sri Charan, Ebishdon G V) from Sri Sairam Institutions, Tamil Nadu, while the 2nd runner up was team INTERACTIVE (Dipak Shaw, AkashSardar, PalashRuidas) from Canning Government Polytechnic, West Bengal.

Advertisement