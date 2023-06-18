Students feel the heat leading to poor attendance

The extended summer vacation holidays are over. The schools reopened on 15th of this month but the students are in great distress over the prevailing heat-wave like conditions. The onset of monsoon usually starts within 10 June but till date the weather department has no specific information about the day the monsoon is going to reach south Bengal.

The students in schools are the most affected by the prevailing heatwave conditions, unable to bear the mindbroiling heat followed by perspiration factor. The ceiling fans in classrooms are blowing hot air. Many students are feeling exhausted. They are trying to beat the heat by repeatedly splashing water on their faces. The headmistress of Serampore Girls’ High School, Dr Ivy Sarkar, said, “The heat is really unbearable.

The air inside the classrooms is unbearable. Students can hardly concentrate on their studies. Every now and then they have to splash water on their faces, to keep cool. Perspiring profusely, two students have fallen sick. Parents were promptly informed to take them back home. We don’t suggest any more extension of holidays but prefer morning shift classes on alternate days for primary, secondary and higher secondary classes.” headmaster Sushil Saha of Nandalal Institution at Serampore, said, “Due to unbearable heat, attendance in classes is poor. Extending the vacation is not a solution as we have to complete the syllabus too.”

The parents said they prefer not to send our children to school. They are cramped in the classrooms, which might make them sick.