Students discuss women’s safety issues on annual day

South City International School Marks 16th Annual Day with Inspiring Student Performances and a Pledge for Women’s Safety

South City International School celebrated its 16th Annual Day as students from various classes showcased their talents.

Amidst ongoing concerns regarding women’s safety, the school took a significant step forward by inducting 30 boys as SCIS Men of Honour. These students solemnly pledged to uphold the dignity of women throughout their lives. Additionally, the event featured a captivating drama titled ‘Echoes of Gaia, The Quantum Chronology’, scripted by the students themselves. This performance involved around 650 students from classes III to XII.

The esteemed chief guests, Mr Juan Clar, public diplomacy officer, US Consulate General in Kolkata, Dr Sabyasachi Siddhanta, a prominent scientist at CERN and Satyarup Siddhanta, a world-record-holding mountaineer and motivational speaker, inspired the students with their speeches.