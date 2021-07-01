Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today launched the Students’ Credit Card enabling students to access loans of up to Rs 10 lakh for their education. Those studying in Class X or above and are staying in the state for at least 10 years will be eligible for the card. The loan will be given at a nominal simple interest of 4 per cent for a maximum sum of Rs 10 lakh so that students can transcend financial hurdles to pursue studies in Bengal or abroad.

Banks will not insist on any security/collateral in tangible/intangible form other than co-obligation of parents or legal guardians. A student will have 15 years to repay the loan. The loan can be used for institutional expenses (course and college fees) and for noninstitutional expenses such as hostel fees/rent, purchase of laptop or study tours/projects.

Card can be used for UG, PG, professional courses or while studying at coaching centres, preparing for competitive exams and for research work. One can apply for the students credit card till the age of 40.

“Students can apply for the card during an ongoing course. Parents need not worry about the education of their wards. Hopefully, the card will help students to fulfill their dreams of pursuing higher education without being concerned over the expense. The card will act as their faithful friend,” said Miss Banerjee while launching the scheme at Nabanna today.

She alerted students against cheaters who might forge such documents. “There are bad people who misuse the government logo. Apply through the government prescribed websites,” she said while directing the education department to coordinate and monitor the misuse of the fund meant for students.

Applications can be sent at www.wb.gov.in or www.wbscc.wb.gov.in or the government’s “egiye bangla” portal. They can even seek help from the toll free number -18001028014.

Miss Banerjee said that the state was first in the country to roll out such a card. Under the Sabuj Sathi scheme, the state has distributed one crore bicycles and another 12 lakh will be given to students namely those who were in Class IX in 2020 and those who are in Class IX currently (in 2021) by November.

Cancer institutes:

Miss Banerjee also announced that the state government has collaborated with Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai to set up two institutes to treat cancer patients at SSKM and North Bengal Medical College and Hospital. “Twenty five per cent of cancer patients from West Bengal go to Mumbai for treatment and face problems making arrangements of lodging and treatment. So we have decided to provide similar treatment facilities in the state itself,” she said.