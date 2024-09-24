Stress on normal veg supply, price check after floods

With widespread floods putting a question mark on adequate supply of vegetables and other food items and a scare of price rise, sources at Nabanna claimed that steps had been initiated to put the supply lines on track in order to arrest the price spiral of vegetables affecting the common people and also give relief to the farmers, bearing the brunt of the floods.

As sources at Nabanna put it that the supplies of vegetables from Nadia, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Purba Bardhaman and other districts are normal and respective DMs had been advised to further augment the bulk purchase directly from farmers through procurement centers for sale in Kolkata and districts at Sufal Bangla outlets.

There are 626 Sufal Bangla outlets and 200 other outlets functioning in Kolkata and districts for sale of these procured vegetables and other agricultural produce.

Sources also claimed that these stalls would be increased based on the demand.