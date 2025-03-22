Celebrated poet Vinod Kumar Shukla to receive Jnanpith Award

Celebrated poet and novelist Vinod Kumar Shukla has been conferred the 59th Jnanpith Award, making him the first literary figure from Chhattisgarh to receive India’s highest literary honor.

The Jnanpith Selection Committee, which announced the award in New Delhi, recognized Shukla’s pioneering contributions to Hindi literature, particularly his ability to blend surrealism with everyday realism.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai congratulated the 87-year-old author, calling it a proud moment for Chhattisgarh. “Vinod Kumar Shukla’s works, marked by their profound simplicity and evocative storytelling, have placed our state prominently on India’s literary map,” he said.

Born in Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh on January 1, 1937, and now residing in Raipur, Shukla has played a defining role in contemporary Hindi literature.

His debut poetry collection, Lagbhag Jai Hind (1971), established him as a distinctive voice in Indian writing. Known for his minimalist yet deeply resonant style, Shukla’s narratives capture the nuances of ordinary life in an extraordinary way.

Among his most acclaimed works are the poetry collections Vah Aadmi Naya Garam Coat Pehenkar Chala Gaya Vichar Ki Tarah (1981) and Sab Kuch Hona Bacha Rahega. His celebrated novels include Naukar Ki Kameez (1979) and Deewar Mein Ek Khidki Rehti Thi (1999), which won him the Sahitya Akademi Award.

His later works, such as Khilega Toh Dekhenge and the short-story collection Ped Par Kamra, further reinforce his stature as a masterful storyteller.

Shukla’s contributions to literature have earned him numerous accolades, including the PEN/Nabokov International Literature Award (2023). However, the Jnanpith Award is widely regarded as the pinnacle of his literary achievements, honoring his six-decade-long influence on Indian literature.

Shukla’s recognition has sparked celebrations across Chhattisgarh, with literary circles hailing it as a landmark moment for the state’s cultural and literary legacy.

Noted Hindi professor and literary critic Piyush Kumar underscored the broader significance of this recognition, stating, “This award is not just a personal achievement for Vinod Kumar Shukla, but a recognition of Chhattisgarh’s rich storytelling traditions, which deserve a wider audience.”

Reflecting on Shukla’s literary impact, Kumar added, “In the thousand-year history of Hindi poetry, Vinod Kumar Shukla’s work stands apart, embodying a unique blend of simplicity and depth, often likened to magical realism. While his genius has been widely acknowledged both nationally and internationally, true recognition and accolades have come to him later in his career.”

Following the announcement, there has been a notable resurgence of interest in Shukla’s literary works. Publishers are considering reprints, and discussions about his storytelling style have intensified within literary circles. His ability to capture the complexities of human existence through poetic yet accessible prose continues to inspire readers and writers alike, reinforcing the timeless power of literature.