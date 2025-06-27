State schools told to feed stray dogs

The state government has instructed all government-run schools to feed stray dogs using mid-day meal leftovers. The initiative, a first in the state, was introduced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Following the directive, schools across West Bengal have begun feeding strays after students are served.

Animal welfare groups have welcomed the move. “This initiative not only addresses food wastage but also fosters compassion among young students,” said an official from a Kolkata-based NGO.

A headmaster from a northern suburb said the move made practical sense. “A large quantity of food goes to waste as many students can’t finish a full plate. Now, they are served in two rounds. Once they finish eating, the remaining food is fed to the stray dogs waiting at the gate. Non-teaching staff are happy to help. It will build a bond between the dogs and students,” he said.

During the lockdown, students and volunteers cared for strays with food and medicines—an effort that continued until restrictions were lifted.

A senior police officer said cruelty against strays has declined with awareness. However, cases of abuse persist, including recent incidents in New Town, North 24 Parganas, and Golf Green, prompting public outrage and police action.