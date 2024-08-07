State minister and district administration take initiative to reach flood relief to the affected

The incessant rain and the release of large volume of water from the DVC have inundated large parts of Arambagh, khanakul, Pursura, Goghat and Tarkeswar. The loss of paddy crops is massive, many kuccha and semi-pucca houses have been destroyed. The flood water is flowing over the roads and many road bridges have been damaged, cutting off road communication to many panchayat areas of Arambagh Sub-Division.

From last few days the state minister Mr Beccharam Manna, District Magistrate Mukta Arya, SDOs, BDOs and MLAs are conducting series of administrative meetings to take stock of the daytoday flood situation and to take appropriate steps to get relief to the affected. Mr Manna said ,at the directive of the state chief minister Mamata Banerjee they are continuously working to provide relief to the affected people. The minister added that the entire district administration is fully engaged. “The district magistrate, concerned SDOs,BDOs MLAs, zila sabhadipati, panchayat pradhans, medical team, NDRF, we are reaching the most-affected low-lying areas of Arambagh, Pursura, Goghat, Khanakul and Tarkeswar where many have been rendered homeless and are in distress. The homeless and those who had taken shelter in the dam area were shifted to flood centres, boats and speed boats have been deployed.”

At present there are 21 flood relief centres where clothing, drinking water. and medical assistance are being provided.Special attention is given to the sick, aged and the children. Our entire team is visiting all the flood centres to provide every possible assistance, the minister said. The incessant rain and release of huge volume of water have inundated most of the low laying areas of Arambagh Sub-Division, the Darkeswar and Mundeswari rivers are in spate. Unless the rain holds off for at least couple of days and the release of water from the DVC is reduced then improvement of the situation will take place. “We have assured all the affected not to panic or feel helpless since we are by their side round the clock,” said Mr Manna.

