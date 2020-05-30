West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee today announced the release of an assistance package of Rs 6,250 crore for undertaking relief and reconstruction for people affected by super-cyclone Amphanthat hit the state last week.

“Despite no earning during the last three months and Rs 55,000 crore being deducted for debt repayment, we have managed to arrange and release this aid based on our preliminary assessment. We have already set up a special fund of Rs 1,000 crore and Centre has sanctioned an advance of Rs 1,000 crore,” said Miss Banerjee at Nabanna.

She said six crore people have been affected indirectly and another 10 crore directly.

House building assistance was provided to five lakh people of which Rs 20,000 each was provided as material cost and Rs 28,000 each as wage cost from 100 Days Work scheme.

Assistance of Rs 300 crore was given to 20 lakh farmers at an average of Rs 1,500 to each farmer. For damaged betel leaf plantations, Rs 200 crore was released to one lakh people.

Another Rs 1,550 crore was released for repair and reconstruction.

For repairing tubewells Rs 250 crore was released, for repairing irrigation embankments Rs 200 crore and Rs 100 crore was released for repairing school buildings, drinking water and toilet facilities.

Rs 100 crore was released for repairing rural roads, Rs 500 crore for the power sector, Rs 100 crore for poultry, duckery and cattle, Rs 100 crore for fisheries and Rs 100 for horticulture.

This apart, Rs 800 crore was given to 46 lakh farmers under Krishak Bandhu scheme and Rs 1000 crore to 50 lakh beneficiaries under Jai Bangle social sector pension scheme.

Miss Banerjee said that 80 per cent power has been restored in six districts and 100 per cent in 10 districts. The repair and restoration of embankments have started, she added.