State govt plans to set up 20 more women police stations

The State Government has taken initiative to sanction at least 20 Women Police Station (WPS) at sub division level shortly. Of them at least six WPS will be set up in North Bengal as per the proposals initiated by authorities concerned. The special officer, for DG & IG of West Bengal Police (WBP) , SK Roy has issued an instruction to concerned officials including Superintendent of Police.

Mr Roy has mentioned that the Government is therefore requested to kindly consider the proposals and issue necessary orders for creation of the WPS in WBP at an early date. According to Mr Roy’s instruction, there is a proposal for setting up a WPS at Kurseong in Darjeeling Hill. The Cooch Behar district will be getting two WPSs.

One at Tufanganj and another one at Mathabhanga. The proposal for setting up of a WPS at Chanchal in Malda, at Gangarampur in South Dinajpur and at Islampur in North Dinajpur is under consideration. At least 14 WPS will be set up at sub division level in South Bengal districts. The State Government has planned to sanction the proposal for setting up a WPS in Sunderban, Murshidabad, Purba Bardhaman, Hooghly, Basirhat, Purba Midnapore, Paschim Midnapore and Bankura.

