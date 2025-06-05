State gears up for 509-yr-old festival

The West Bengal government is putting in place a robust security and civic infrastructure plan ahead of the historic Panihati Chida-Dahi Mahotsav, which turns 509, this year 2025. The annual summer religious festival, rooted in deep Vaishnava tradition, is expected to draw between 3.5 and 4 lakh devotees from across India and abroad.

Three devotees died and several injured during the festivals two years back. Nirmal Ghosh, chief whip of the West Bengal Assembly and local MLA from Panihati, said the state administration is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring a safe, well-organised celebration. “Given the large turnout anticipated, we are focusing on both crowd management and civic amenities, including sanitation, drinking water, and health services,” Ghosh told The Statesman. Legend has it that the festival commemorates a sacred pastime of Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, who partook of dahi-chira (curd and flattened rice) with his devotees at this very site. The event traces its origins to 1514 CE (921 Bangabda), when Nityananda Prabhu imposed a symbolic ‘punishment’ on Raghunath Das Goswami, son of the wealthy zamindar of Srikrishnapur, Hooghly. The punishment of organising a grand feast for devotees with curd and flattened rice has since evolved into an annual spiritual gathering. “Raghunath Das joyfully accepted the punishment and served thousands of devotees with prasad,” said Rasik Gauranga Das, public relations officer of ISKCON.

This year, ISKCON will celebrate the Chida-Dahi Mahotsav from 9 June to 14 June at its Panihati temple. The celebrations will also be observed at ISKCON centres across India and globally, including its headquarters in Sridham Mayapur. To ensure smooth proceedings, a high-level coordination meeting was recently held involving the Barrackpore Police Commissioner, MP Partha Bhowmik, municipal officials, and MLA Nirmal Ghosh. “There will be no fair on the main festival day to avoid overcrowding. Only after the religious proceedings conclude will the fair begin,” Mr Ghosh emphasised. “Police officials will soon conduct a site visit to plan force deployment for the day. Adequate transport arrangements are also being made to ensure smooth movement of devotees,” he added.

